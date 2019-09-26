News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s luxurious Duke on Fountain Circle

The 10-storey redevelopment consists of 81 luxury apartments at an average cost of R36,000 a square metre

26 September 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Foreshore, Cape Town

PRICE: From R1.29m

WHO: Mosaic Group

The Duke on Fountain Circle, a 10-storey redevelopment on the corner of Hans Strijdom Avenue and Lower Heerengracht on Cape Town’s Foreshore, consists of 81 luxury apartments at an average cost of R36,000 a square metre.

The building offers a hotel-style lobby with a 24/7 concierge service, a calisthenics gym, high-speed fibre, ample storage-room space and a rooftop deck and pool.

WHERE: Montcalm, KwaZulu-Natal north coast

PRICE: From R2.2m

WHO: Seeff

Located a few hundred metres above Christmas Bay in Sheffield Beach, Montcalm is a new and exclusive 5ha boutique estate adjacent to the Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate. Residents of Montcalm will have access to Zululami’s wide open spaces, community clubhouses, elevated boardwalks, bird hides and walking and cycling trails, all set within a wetland area. A number of sea-view sites are available at prices starting at R2.2m.

