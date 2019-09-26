HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s luxurious Duke on Fountain Circle
The 10-storey redevelopment consists of 81 luxury apartments at an average cost of R36,000 a square metre
WHERE: Foreshore, Cape Town
PRICE: From R1.29m
WHO: Mosaic Group
The Duke on Fountain Circle, a 10-storey redevelopment on the corner of Hans Strijdom Avenue and Lower Heerengracht on Cape Town’s Foreshore, consists of 81 luxury apartments at an average cost of R36,000 a square metre.
The building offers a hotel-style lobby with a 24/7 concierge service, a calisthenics gym, high-speed fibre, ample storage-room space and a rooftop deck and pool.
WHERE: Montcalm, KwaZulu-Natal north coast
PRICE: From R2.2m
WHO: Seeff
Located a few hundred metres above Christmas Bay in Sheffield Beach, Montcalm is a new and exclusive 5ha boutique estate adjacent to the Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate. Residents of Montcalm will have access to Zululami’s wide open spaces, community clubhouses, elevated boardwalks, bird hides and walking and cycling trails, all set within a wetland area. A number of sea-view sites are available at prices starting at R2.2m.