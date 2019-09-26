HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s luxurious Duke on Fountain Circle

WHERE: Foreshore, Cape Town

PRICE: From R1.29m

WHO: Mosaic Group

The Duke on Fountain Circle, a 10-storey redevelopment on the corner of Hans Strijdom Avenue and Lower Heerengracht on Cape Town’s Foreshore, consists of 81 luxury apartments at an average cost of R36,000 a square metre.

The building offers a hotel-style lobby with a 24/7 concierge service, a calisthenics gym, high-speed fibre, ample storage-room space and a rooftop deck and pool.