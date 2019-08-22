News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A grand home in the prestigious Waterfall Equestrian Estate

Set on a sprawling 9,142m² stand, comprises four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and expansive living areas, as well as a bar, wine cellar and library

22 August 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Waterfall Equestrian Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R23.9m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This grand home in prestigious Waterfall Equestrian Estate, set on a sprawling 9,142m² stand, comprises four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and expansive living areas, as well as a bar, wine cellar and library. Additional features include a domestic suite, laundry, four garages with extra storage, and a solar system with a back-up power source.

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R24.9m

WHO: Seeff

Set in the Atlantic seaboard’s secluded Bakoven, this beach bungalow offers spectacular sea and mountain views, and is within walking distance of Camps Bay’s sidewalk cafes, restaurants and shops. The property has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, open-plan living areas, its own pool and a double garage, which is rare for this area.

