HOT PROPERTY: A modern long-term rental in Fresnaye

The property is equipped with a private lift servicing all three floors

11 July 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: R85,000 a month

WHO: Seeff

This modern three-storey townhouse is situated in wind-free Fresnaye/Bantry Bay and is available as a long-term rental. The home offers three large en suite bedrooms, a study, an integrated kitchen with built-in appliances, domestic quarters, double garaging, a laundry area and a rim-flow pool. The property is equipped with a private lift servicing all three floors.

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R20m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Set on a sheltered 2,794m² stand, this large family home offers magnificent north-facing mountain views and is within easy reach of Constantia’s greenbelt trails and vineyard walks. The house has four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and five reception areas with an easy flow to a broad, all-seasons veranda, a secluded pool area and beautifully landscaped gardens.

