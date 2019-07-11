HOT PROPERTY: A modern long-term rental in Fresnaye
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R85,000 a month
WHO: Seeff
This modern three-storey townhouse is situated in wind-free Fresnaye/Bantry Bay and is available as a long-term rental. The home offers three large en suite bedrooms, a study, an integrated kitchen with built-in appliances, domestic quarters, double garaging, a laundry area and a rim-flow pool. The property is equipped with a private lift servicing all three floors.
WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: R20m
WHO: Greeff Properties
Set on a sheltered 2,794m² stand, this large family home offers magnificent north-facing mountain views and is within easy reach of Constantia’s greenbelt trails and vineyard walks. The house has four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and five reception areas with an easy flow to a broad, all-seasons veranda, a secluded pool area and beautifully landscaped gardens.