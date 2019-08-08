News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: An entertainers' dream in Fourways

This contemporary house is situated in a Fourways gated estate and includes four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, spacious living areas and a gourmet kitchen

08 August 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Fourways, Johannesburg

PRICE: R12.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

An entertainers’ dream, this contemporary house is situated in a Fourways gated estate and includes four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, spacious living areas, a gourmet kitchen, an entertainment room that can be used as a man cave, a bar and basement wine cellar, a study as well as a pyjama lounge. The property has four garages and staff accommodation.

WHERE: Claremont Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R29m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Set in the Hoogeind security estate, this elegant four-bedroom, four-bathroom home offers open-plan living that flows to a covered terrace and a large, lawned garden. Additional features include a whisky room, a heated lap pool, a borehole and filtration system as well as a solar power back-up unit, which allows the property to be 80% off the grid.

