HOT PROPERTY: An entertainers’ dream in Fourways
WHERE: Fourways, Johannesburg
PRICE: R12.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
An entertainers’ dream, this contemporary house is situated in a Fourways gated estate and includes four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, spacious living areas, a gourmet kitchen, an entertainment room that can be used as a man cave, a bar and basement wine cellar, a study as well as a pyjama lounge. The property has four garages and staff accommodation.
WHERE: Claremont Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: R29m
WHO: Greeff Properties
Set in the Hoogeind security estate, this elegant four-bedroom, four-bathroom home offers open-plan living that flows to a covered terrace and a large, lawned garden. Additional features include a whisky room, a heated lap pool, a borehole and filtration system as well as a solar power back-up unit, which allows the property to be 80% off the grid.