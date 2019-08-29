News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this Claremont Upper home

The elegant family home is set in a prime position in sought-after Hoogeind Security Estate

29 August 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Claremont Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R29m

WHO: Greeff Properties

No expense has been spared in this elegant family home, set in a prime position in sought-after Hoogeind Security Estate. The house has four en suite bedrooms, all airconditioned and fully carpeted. Entertainment features include a whisky room, a heated pool and garden house/gazebo. A borehole and filtration system, as well as a solar power back-up unit, allows the property to be 80% off the grid.

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R32m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This designer home is on an elevated 4,000m² stand with expansive mountain and ocean views. The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a study, a gym and an extensive entertainer’s patio that opens onto a pool and landscaped gardens. Other features include a custom-designed home theatre, five garages, a staff suite and a borehole.

