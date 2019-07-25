News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Majestic R24.5m property in Mooikloof

Set on a 10,000m² stand, this property in the popular equestrian estate on the city’s eastern outskirts consists of seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and various living areas

25 July 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria

PRICE: R24.5m

WHO: Seeff

Set on a 10,000m² stand, this majestic property in the popular equestrian estate of Mooikloof on the city’s eastern outskirts consists of seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and various living areas. Special features include a wine cellar, a home cinema, a gym, sauna and jacuzzi, tennis and squash courts, an extra-length lap pool and three domestic quarters.

WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, KwaZulu-Natal north coast

PRICE: R28.5m

WHO: Seeff

This home offers opulent living in an elevated position with beautiful valley and ocean vistas. The property has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various indoor/outdoor living areas. Homeowners have access to the estate’s amenities, including the 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, squash courts, communal pools and 3.5km of pristine beach.

