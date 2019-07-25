HOT PROPERTY: Majestic R24.5m property in Mooikloof
WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R24.5m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a 10,000m² stand, this majestic property in the popular equestrian estate of Mooikloof on the city’s eastern outskirts consists of seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and various living areas. Special features include a wine cellar, a home cinema, a gym, sauna and jacuzzi, tennis and squash courts, an extra-length lap pool and three domestic quarters.
WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, KwaZulu-Natal north coast
PRICE: R28.5m
WHO: Seeff
This home offers opulent living in an elevated position with beautiful valley and ocean vistas. The property has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various indoor/outdoor living areas. Homeowners have access to the estate’s amenities, including the 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, squash courts, communal pools and 3.5km of pristine beach.