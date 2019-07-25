HOT PROPERTY: Majestic R24.5m property in Mooikloof

WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, KwaZulu-Natal north coast

PRICE: R28.5m

WHO: Seeff

This home offers opulent living in an elevated position with beautiful valley and ocean vistas. The property has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various indoor/outdoor living areas. Homeowners have access to the estate’s amenities, including the 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, squash courts, communal pools and 3.5km of pristine beach.