HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive Zimbali Coastal Reserve home

Set amid an indigenous forest in one of SA’s most exclusive golf estates, this four-bedroom family home has exceptional indoor and outdoor flow and is surrounded by koi ponds and water features

07 February 2019 - 11:50

WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Reserve, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R25m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set amid an indigenous forest in one of SA’s most exclusive golf estates, this four-bedroom family home has exceptional indoor and outdoor flow and is surrounded by koi ponds and water features. Leisure amenities include a rim-flow swimming pool, theatre room, two lounges and a large indoor/outdoor entertainment and dining space.

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R59m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This stunning view across the front yacht basin is up for grabs at Pinmore, one of the V&A Waterfront’s most desirable buildings. The glamorous apartment comprises three en-suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, separate scullery and spacious reception areas that flow to a covered patio. A separate study can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. The property comes with underfloor heating, three covered parking bays and a storeroom.

HOT PROPERTY: Asking R88m for this Mouille Point duplex penthouse

Setting what is believed to be a new record asking price in the area, this duplex penthouse oozes luxury
News & Fox
7 days ago

