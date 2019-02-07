HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive Zimbali Coastal Reserve home

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R59m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This stunning view across the front yacht basin is up for grabs at Pinmore, one of the V&A Waterfront’s most desirable buildings. The glamorous apartment comprises three en-suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, separate scullery and spacious reception areas that flow to a covered patio. A separate study can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. The property comes with underfloor heating, three covered parking bays and a storeroom.