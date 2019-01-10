HOT PROPERTY: Stylish double-storey penthouse in Bantry Bay
It features an open-plan lounge, dining room and dream kitchen flowing onto a terrace with a pool
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R37m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This stylish double-storey penthouse in an exclusive two-apartment block in Bantry Bay offers 360° sea and mountain views. It features an open-plan lounge, dining room and dream kitchen flowing onto a terrace with a pool. The lower level includes three bedroom suites, which open onto a second terrace, a pyjama lounge, study nook and home-automation room. Special features include centralised airconditioning, surround sound, solar heating, a vertical sun visor and grey-water storage tanks.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R77.5m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This exceptional six-bedroom designer home, perched on the slopes of upmarket Camps Bay, boasts stunning views of the bay and Lion’s Head. The multilevel property features an internal lift, cinema, gym, pool and rooftop deck.