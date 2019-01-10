HOT PROPERTY: Stylish double-storey penthouse in Bantry Bay

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R37m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This stylish double-storey penthouse in an exclusive two-apartment block in Bantry Bay offers 360° sea and mountain views. It features an open-plan lounge, dining room and dream kitchen flowing onto a terrace with a pool. The lower level includes three bedroom suites, which open onto a second terrace, a pyjama lounge, study nook and home-automation room. Special features include centralised airconditioning, surround sound, solar heating, a vertical sun visor and grey-water storage tanks.