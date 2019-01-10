News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Stylish double-storey penthouse in Bantry Bay

It features an open-plan lounge, dining room and dream kitchen flowing onto a terrace with a pool

10 January 2019

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R37m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This stylish double-storey penthouse in an exclusive two-apartment block in Bantry Bay offers 360° sea and mountain views. It features an open-plan lounge, dining room and dream kitchen flowing onto a terrace with a pool. The lower level includes three bedroom suites, which open onto a second terrace, a pyjama lounge, study nook and home-automation room. Special features include centralised airconditioning, surround sound, solar heating, a vertical sun visor and grey-water storage tanks.

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R77.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This exceptional six-bedroom designer home, perched on the slopes of upmarket Camps Bay, boasts stunning views of the bay and Lion’s Head. The multilevel property features an internal lift, cinema, gym, pool and rooftop deck.

SA’s top suburbs: Where to buy your next house

The seventh annual FM top suburbs survey shows where you should place your bets for wealth creation in the housing market
Features
28 days ago

