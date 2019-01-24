News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ocean views in new Chapman’s Peak development

24 January 2019 - 11:05

WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: From R3.5m

WHO: Seeff

Sacha on Chapman’s Peak is a new development with 16 one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments (including a luxurious penthouse), all with balconies and ocean and mountain views. It is across from the beach, restaurants and shops. Each unit has two parking bays. Amenities include fibre, DStv, a temperature control system, concierge desk, bicycle store and outdoor shower.

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R32m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom designer home is set in scenic parkland in Cape Town’s popular southern suburbs, with 360º views of the Constantia valley towards False Bay. The contemporary home has four spacious living areas on an acre of indigenous fynbos garden. The property incorporates a number of eco-friendly features as well as parking for five cars.

