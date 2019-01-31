News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Asking R88m for this Mouille Point duplex penthouse

WHERE: Mouille Point, Cape Town

PRICE: R88m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Setting what is believed to be a new record asking price in the area, this duplex penthouse oozes luxury. The 678m² apartment affords expansive ocean and promenade views. It has direct lift access, a private pool and deck, utility space and staff restroom, two study areas, three en suite bathrooms and four underground parking bays.

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: From R11.995m

WHO: Seeff

Set among the vineyards of the Constantia valley, 29 Klein Constantia is an exclusive new security estate of only eight units in the Cape vernacular style. Each double-storey home has an interior footprint of about 370m² and a 535m² landscaped garden. Each home has a private pool, double-glazed windows, choice of Hans Grohe fittings, Smeg oven and extractor, and crystallite basins and baths.

