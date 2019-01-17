HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort Dam’s Pecanwood Estate a tranquil haven

WHERE: Franschhoek, Cape winelands

PRICE: From R2.95m

WHO: IGrow Wealth Investments

L’Ermitage Chateau & Villas, which forms part of the original Fransche Hoek Agricultural Estate, offers buyers a luxury sectional-title investment opportunity. Two-bedroom, two-bathroom villas come with fully fitted kitchens, spacious lounge/dining rooms and large private patios. The estate is set in scenic surrounds amid the vine-covered slopes of the Franschhoek mountains. Owners can enjoy the use of amenities offered by the hotel on the estate.