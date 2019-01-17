News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort Dam’s Pecanwood Estate a tranquil haven

Pecanwood golf & lifestyle estate on the banks of the Hartbeespoort Dam offers a tranquil haven from the bustle of city life just a 45-minute drive from Joburg and Pretoria

17 January 2019 - 14:05

WHERE: Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort Dam

PRICE: R9.8m

WHO: Seeff

Pecanwood golf & lifestyle estate on the banks of the Hartbeespoort Dam offers a tranquil haven from the bustle of city life just a 45-minute drive from Joburg and Pretoria. This beautifully appointed home has four en suite bedrooms, open-plan living and dining areas and a state-of-the-art kitchen with separate scullery and walk-in fridge. Additional features include a study, staff accommodation, a gym/playroom and four garage

WHERE: Franschhoek, Cape winelands

PRICE: From R2.95m

WHO: IGrow Wealth Investments

L’Ermitage Chateau & Villas, which forms part of the original Fransche Hoek Agricultural Estate, offers buyers a luxury sectional-title investment opportunity. Two-bedroom, two-bathroom villas come with fully fitted kitchens, spacious lounge/dining rooms and large private patios. The estate is set in scenic surrounds amid the vine-covered slopes of the Franschhoek mountains. Owners can enjoy the use of amenities offered by the hotel on the estate.

SA’s top suburbs: Where to buy your next house

The seventh annual FM top suburbs survey shows where you should place your bets for wealth creation in the housing market
Features
1 month ago

