HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan villa on Stellenbosch olive and wine farm

On the northern slopes of Devon Valley, this luxury B&B also has three freestanding one-bedroom en-suite cottages

20 September 2018 - 10:09

WHERE: Stellenbosch

PRICE: R30m

On the northern slopes of Devon Valley, this four-bedroom Tuscan villa on a 4.1ha olive and wine farm is a luxury B&B. It also has three freestanding one-bedroom en-suite cottages. The winery produces 16,000 bottles of wine a year.

Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Where: Yzerfontein, Cape West Coast

Price: R13.35m

Strandkombuis, a popular West Coast restaurant, wedding venue and B&B, is located on 2.1ha of beachfront farmland in a quaint seaside village. The white-washed Cape Dutch property comprises 32 rooms including a honeymoon suite and single, double and family rooms.

Agent: Seeff

