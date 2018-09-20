HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan villa on Stellenbosch olive and wine farm
20 September 2018 - 10:09
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: R30m
On the northern slopes of Devon Valley, this four-bedroom Tuscan villa on a 4.1ha olive and wine farm is a luxury B&B. It also has three freestanding one-bedroom en-suite cottages. The winery produces 16,000 bottles of wine a year.
Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Where: Yzerfontein, Cape West Coast
Price: R13.35m
Strandkombuis, a popular West Coast restaurant, wedding venue and B&B, is located on 2.1ha of beachfront farmland in a quaint seaside village. The white-washed Cape Dutch property comprises 32 rooms including a honeymoon suite and single, double and family rooms.
Agent: Seeff
