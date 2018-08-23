News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Stately Constantia home on sale for R24m

The house offers living areas of generous proportions that flow to a covered patio, which make it ideal for grand-scale entertaining

23 August 2018 - 10:58

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R24m

This stately home in leafy Upper Constantia offers living areas of generous proportions that flow to a covered patio, which make it ideal for grand-scale entertaining. The property consists of four reception rooms, five bedrooms and a separate self-contained cottage, all set on three erven. The grounds feature beautifully landscaped gardens and a pool.

Agent: Greeff Properties

WHERE: Scarborough, Western Cape

PRICE: R9.5m (including furniture)

Synergy Treehouse, a luxury guesthouse with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean, offers two separate suites, various viewing decks and a plunge pool. The property is being sold fully furnished as a turnkey operation. The seaside village is a 10-minute drive from the Cape Point nature reserve and 45 minutes from the Cape Town city centre.

Agent: Jawitz Properties

