HOT PROPERTY: R180,000 a day for this uber luxurious Clifton home

If you are looking for an uber luxury abode to rent over the coming summer season, this palatial home can be yours for a cool R180,000 a day

16 August 2018 - 10:49

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R180,000/day

If you are looking for an uber luxury abode to rent over the coming summer season, this palatial home with spectacular views of the Atlantic ocean can be yours for a cool R180,000 a day. Located on prestigious Nettleton Road, the property offers a presidential penthouse, a further five suites, luxurious living areas, a swimming pool and much more.

Agent: Seeff Shortstay

WHERE: Rooi Els, Western Cape

PRICE: R6.5m

One of the most recognised homes in the small seaside village of Rooi Els, this architect-designed home is located on a large elevated plot with 180° sea and mountain views. The property comes with rustic custom features such as stone cladding and reed-covered verandas and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two lounges (one with a fireplace).

Agent: Seeff

