HOT PROPERTY: R180,000 a day for this uber luxurious Clifton home
If you are looking for an uber luxury abode to rent over the coming summer season, this palatial home can be yours for a cool R180,000 a day
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R180,000/day
If you are looking for an uber luxury abode to rent over the coming summer season, this palatial home with spectacular views of the Atlantic ocean can be yours for a cool R180,000 a day. Located on prestigious Nettleton Road, the property offers a presidential penthouse, a further five suites, luxurious living areas, a swimming pool and much more.
Agent: Seeff Shortstay
WHERE: Rooi Els, Western Cape
PRICE: R6.5m
One of the most recognised homes in the small seaside village of Rooi Els, this architect-designed home is located on a large elevated plot with 180° sea and mountain views. The property comes with rustic custom features such as stone cladding and reed-covered verandas and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two lounges (one with a fireplace).
Agent: Seeff
Please sign in or register to comment.