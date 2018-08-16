HOT PROPERTY: R180,000 a day for this uber luxurious Clifton home

WHERE: Rooi Els, Western Cape

PRICE: R6.5m

One of the most recognised homes in the small seaside village of Rooi Els, this architect-designed home is located on a large elevated plot with 180° sea and mountain views. The property comes with rustic custom features such as stone cladding and reed-covered verandas and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two lounges (one with a fireplace).

Agent: Seeff