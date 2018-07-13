News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R35m for striking French-style Bishopscourt home

Set in a manicured, terraced garden, this family retreat offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, double-volume spaces and open-plan reception areas

13 July 2018 - 10:36

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R35m

A majestic mountain backdrop frames this striking French-style home. Set in a manicured, terraced garden, this family retreat offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, double-volume spaces and open-plan reception areas. An extensive entertainment room with built-in braai, bar and snooker room opens to a patio and pool area. Additional features include a study, staff suites, four-car garaging, ample parking, a borehole and a generator.

Agent: Greeff Properties

WHERE: Pearl Valley Golf Estate, Paarl

PRICE: R23.5m

Situated opposite the fairway on the water’s edge, this beautifully appointed two-level family home boasts exceptional views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and mountains. Personal touches, such as the use of reclaimed doors, add to this home’s appeal. Special features include home automation, a private cinema room with state-of-the-art equipment, a Nuvo whole home audio system, a vacuum flow system, and a gourmet Clive Christian entertainer’s kitchen.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the boxes

This contemporary three-bedroom home in an exclusive gated estate ticks all the boxes for the modern family
18 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Modern masterpiece at Sandton Country Club Estate

No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course
29 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate

Plots all offer sweeping ocean views and range from 1,000m² to 2,000m² with prices starting at start at R5m
1 month ago

