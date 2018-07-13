HOT PROPERTY: R35m for striking French-style Bishopscourt home
Set in a manicured, terraced garden, this family retreat offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, double-volume spaces and open-plan reception areas
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R35m
A majestic mountain backdrop frames this striking French-style home. Set in a manicured, terraced garden, this family retreat offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, double-volume spaces and open-plan reception areas. An extensive entertainment room with built-in braai, bar and snooker room opens to a patio and pool area. Additional features include a study, staff suites, four-car garaging, ample parking, a borehole and a generator.
Agent: Greeff Properties
WHERE: Pearl Valley Golf Estate, Paarl
PRICE: R23.5m
Situated opposite the fairway on the water’s edge, this beautifully appointed two-level family home boasts exceptional views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and mountains. Personal touches, such as the use of reclaimed doors, add to this home’s appeal. Special features include home automation, a private cinema room with state-of-the-art equipment, a Nuvo whole home audio system, a vacuum flow system, and a gourmet Clive Christian entertainer’s kitchen.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
