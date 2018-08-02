News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury home on double stand in Waterfall Estate

02 August 2018 - 12:51

WHERE: Waterfall Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R19.8m

Superbly positioned on a greenbelt in sought-after Waterfall Estate north of Sandton, this luxury home on a double stand offers bespoke finishes and designer fittings throughout. The spacious open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen area opens onto a large covered patio, with gas and charcoal built-in braais, a Jacuzzi and heated rim-flow pool. Additional features include an entertainment room with a fully fitted bar alongside a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a purpose-built playroom and four garages.

Agent: Jawitz Properties

WHERE: Fancourt, Garden Route

PRICE: R40m

This eight-bedroom home in premier golf and lifestyle estate Fancourt, near George, is set in a landscaped garden and boasts exceptional views of the surrounding Outeniqua mountains and The Links and Fancourt golf courses. The property, which is built over two levels, offers five luxury suites in the main house, and a guest wing with another three en-suite bedrooms. Features include a sauna, Jacuzzi and heated pool.

Agent: Fine & Country

