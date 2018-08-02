HOT PROPERTY: Luxury home on double stand in Waterfall Estate

WHERE: Fancourt, Garden Route

PRICE: R40m

This eight-bedroom home in premier golf and lifestyle estate Fancourt, near George, is set in a landscaped garden and boasts exceptional views of the surrounding Outeniqua mountains and The Links and Fancourt golf courses. The property, which is built over two levels, offers five luxury suites in the main house, and a guest wing with another three en-suite bedrooms. Features include a sauna, Jacuzzi and heated pool.

Agent: Fine & Country