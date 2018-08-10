HOT PROPERTY: Panoramic views at Durban’s newly developed Coral Point

WHERE: Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R3m

Panoramic views are on offer at the newly developed Coral Point in the Sibaya Precinct near Umdloti, north of Durban. The sectional title development boasts 153 apartments, most of which have forest and ocean views. Two-bedroom apartments are priced at R3m.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties