HOT PROPERTY: Panoramic views at Durban’s newly developed Coral Point

The sectional title development boasts 153 apartments, most of which have forest and ocean views

10 August 2018 - 12:02

WHERE: Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R3m

Panoramic views are on offer at the newly developed Coral Point in the Sibaya Precinct near Umdloti, north of Durban. The sectional title development boasts 153 apartments, most of which have forest and ocean views. Two-bedroom apartments are priced at R3m.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Wellington, Western Cape

PRICE: R5.4m

This heritage property in the Cape Winelands town of Wellington has been beautifully restored. The home, which dates back to 1922, has a main house with four bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and music room as well as a self-contained one-bedroom cottage.

Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

