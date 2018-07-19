News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Units available from R3m in new Vredehoek development

A new development in Vredehoek, 39 Rugley Road, includes three one-bedroomed garden apartments

19 July 2018 - 11:13

WHERE: Vredehoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R3.1m-R3.995m

A new development in Vredehoek, 39 Rugley Road, includes three one-bedroomed garden apartments. It is pet-friendly and approved for short-term and Airbnb rentals. The units come with trendy interiors and offer a choice of three colour palettes. Buyers can also choose their finishes.

Agent: Seeff

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R36m

This seafront development is under construction in Balie Bay, a little gem on the Atlantic seaboard. It offers investors the opportunity to own one of two sectional-title apartments. The development offers spectacular ocean views and buyers have the opportunity to customise finishes. The apartments are due for completion in 2019.

Agent: Seeff

HOT PROPERTY: Modern masterpiece at Sandton Country Club Estate

No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course
News & Fox
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
HOT PROPERTY: Units available from R3m in new ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
2.
This is how you can invest in a stokvel in the ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
Are five senses enough? This man has extended his ...
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Steinhoff: What’s under the table?
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R35m for striking French-style Bishopscourt home
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Welbedacht Game & Nature Reserve on sale for R27m
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: South Coast’s historic country manor house
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the boxes
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Vacant plots up for grabs in luxury estate
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Elegant Hyde Park home up for R32m
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.