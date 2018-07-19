HOT PROPERTY: Units available from R3m in new Vredehoek development
A new development in Vredehoek, 39 Rugley Road, includes three one-bedroomed garden apartments
19 July 2018 - 11:13
WHERE: Vredehoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R3.1m-R3.995m
A new development in Vredehoek, 39 Rugley Road, includes three one-bedroomed garden apartments. It is pet-friendly and approved for short-term and Airbnb rentals. The units come with trendy interiors and offer a choice of three colour palettes. Buyers can also choose their finishes.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R36m
This seafront development is under construction in Balie Bay, a little gem on the Atlantic seaboard. It offers investors the opportunity to own one of two sectional-title apartments. The development offers spectacular ocean views and buyers have the opportunity to customise finishes. The apartments are due for completion in 2019.
Agent: Seeff
Please sign in or register to comment.