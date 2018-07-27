News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Newly developed property in Upper Claremont

This newly developed property, situated in Upper Claremont’s sought-after Hen & Chicken Estate, offers uninterrupted mountain views

27 July 2018 - 09:57

WHERE: Upper Claremont, Cape Town

PRICE: R18.5m

This newly developed property, called Struben of Aview and situated in Upper Claremont’s sought-after Hen & Chicken Estate, offers uninterrupted mountain views. The two homes in the bespoke development can operate independently of the municipal grid and include a number of green features, state-of-the-art fittings, fibre and home automation. Each has four en-suite bathrooms, a designer kitchen with Smeg appliances, a spacious lounge and dining room and an expansive undercover patio.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R11.995m

This spacious five-bedroom, four-bathroom family home is situated right on the beach in popular surfing hot-spot Jeffreys Bay. The house offers sweeping sea views, ideally positioned for whale and dolphin watching. Open-plan living and dining room areas with sliding doors lead onto the balcony. Additional features include an indoor braai area, double automated garage and off-street parking.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

