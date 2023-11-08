EDITORIAL: South Africa’s white-collar fraud misfire
Prosecution rate is sadly lacking and NPA head’s arguments to the contrary are unconvincing
08 November 2023 - 06:00
For South Africa’s prosecuting authorities, used to operating in something approaching geological time, the conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud relating to a failed crypto exchange must have seemed like a “blink and you’ll miss it” event.
Last week, Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts of fraud related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, once one of the most trusted names in digital assets. Bankman-Fried formed FTX only in 2019, and his wealth soared to $23bn at one point...
