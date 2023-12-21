Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The word no-one wants to say

It’s good to debunk the myths around compound interest, but why does inflation not get a mention?

21 December 2023 - 04:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Unsplash/Bastian Riccardi
Picture: Unsplash/Bastian Riccardi

Graham Barr and Brian Kantor’s article “Busting the Compound Returns Myth” (On My Mind, November 30-December 6) refers.

I hate to sound like a stuck record, having given Esther Mukumbo a wind-up in April last year about it as well, but I’m afraid I have to once again bring up the word that apparently can never be mentioned in financial circles when talking about compound interest and the time value of money, whether invested in a bank or stocks and shares: inflation.

As no doubt one of many hundreds of thousands who were conned in our earlier years by the slick salesmen selling us retirement annuities and the like that would bring us untold wealth in 30 or 40 years’ time, I eventually came to understand the definition of net present value, and the fact that a rand today would be worth far less relatively than one back in, say, 1972.

Barr and Kantor did a great job demystifying the wonders of compound interest, but they unfortunately said nothing about the inflation that is reducing its monetary value at the same time. Taking their example, if the rate of inflation were also 1%, then the two lots of R1,000, the starter stash and the interest 72 years into the future would, in today’s terms, be worth twice R488, or R976 — R24 less than when you started out. Not much of a win to me.

I think the financial world, including journals like the FM, should perhaps try to help us poor souls with this unspoken word? It could really help.

Dave Stephens
Gordon’s Bay

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

GRAHAM BARR AND BRIAN KANTOR: Busting the compound returns myth

It's not the act of reinvesting that makes a business or individual rich; it's the underlying rate of growth that really counts
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Annual producer inflation drops in November as food, global oil prices ease

The downward pressure came from fuel prices
Economy
2 days ago

Futuregrowth expects Reserve Bank to cut rates towards mid-2024

Futuregrowth believes the 8.25% repo rate marks the peak of the current interest rate cycle, with a prolonged pause to follow
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Inside the City of Joburg’s ...
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
ROB ROSE: Judge nails top cops for sitting on ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
LETTER: The word no-one wants to say
Opinion / Letters
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma spurs ‘opposition of a ...
Opinion / State of play
5.
DEON GOUWS: The day I met Charlie Munger
Opinion

Related Articles

Few jingling tills this year, or next, warn retail analysts

Business

YOUR MONEY: Thinking of sending your children to varsity abroad? Read this

Money & Investing

SIMON BROWN: Work that year-end bonus

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.