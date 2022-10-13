×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Portia Derby

Derby’s reputation as a capable manager inspired hope that she could engineer a recovery at Transnet. Sadly, she hasn’t

13 October 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

A good week for Karyn Maughan

Jacob Zuma may think Karyn Maughan is an easy target. The most recognisable face of SA’s fourth estate, she is being blamed for the former president’s travails and forced to appear in a frivolous court action where Zuma is portrayed as the “prosecuter” (sic) by his foundation. But Zuma, venal and thuggish to the last, has overreached. Maughan is used to the camera, even those of Zuma’s private paparazzi in court this week, and not unnerved at being the face of press freedom. It’s not just Maughan that Zuma is taking on, formidable as she is, but an institution that has survived worse in SA. 

A bad week for Portia Derby

When Portia Derby became CEO of Transnet in 2020, she was greeted with much goodwill, including from the FM. At the time, the state-owned enterprise was in dire straits, having been looted during the Zuma years, and Derby’s reputation as a capable manager inspired hope that she could engineer a recovery. Sadly, she hasn’t. At the beginning she said the right things about attracting private investment, yet last week she revealed a tin ear to the concerns of the mining industry, one of her biggest customers, and this week mining shares tanked as 21,000 Transnet employees went on strike.

A good week for Reuel Khoza

Cyril just doesn’t have the courage to lead, says the straight-talking businessman
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Thabo Mbeki

In his preaching about load-shedding there’s nothing about his government’s inaction that began the mess
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke

Tsakani Maluleke has been cleared of any wrongdoing and her accuser is facing blackmail charges
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EXPLAINER: Why Russia’s missiles on Ukraine have ...
News & Fox
2.
Chris Willemse: Riding the cycling craze
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
Miners fall prey to pride and prejudice
News & Fox
4.
More rat than rabbit in Zuma’s tactics
News & Fox / Trending
5.
A bad week for Portia Derby
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

Transnet talks deadlock despite minister’s intervention over strike

Companies / Mining

We’ll paralyse Transnet, warns union

Business

TOM EATON: So that’s old Karyn and Billy ... heh heh heh

Opinion / Columnists

Zuma’s private prosecution of Maughan and Downer postponed to December

National

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s bid to send journalist to gulag is a fool’s errand and ...

Opinion / Editorials

Zuma asks court to dismiss journalist Karyn Maughan’s urgent application

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.