Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
A good week for Karyn Maughan
Jacob Zuma may think Karyn Maughan is an easy target. The most recognisable face of SA’s fourth estate, she is being blamed for the former president’s travails and forced to appear in a frivolous court action where Zuma is portrayed as the “prosecuter” (sic) by his foundation. But Zuma, venal and thuggish to the last, has overreached. Maughan is used to the camera, even those of Zuma’s private paparazzi in court this week, and not unnerved at being the face of press freedom. It’s not just Maughan that Zuma is taking on, formidable as she is, but an institution that has survived worse in SA.
A bad week for Portia Derby
When Portia Derby became CEO of Transnet in 2020, she was greeted with much goodwill, including from the FM. At the time, the state-owned enterprise was in dire straits, having been looted during the Zuma years, and Derby’s reputation as a capable manager inspired hope that she could engineer a recovery. Sadly, she hasn’t. At the beginning she said the right things about attracting private investment, yet last week she revealed a tin ear to the concerns of the mining industry, one of her biggest customers, and this week mining shares tanked as 21,000 Transnet employees went on strike.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A bad week for Portia Derby
Derby’s reputation as a capable manager inspired hope that she could engineer a recovery at Transnet. Sadly, she hasn’t
A good week for Karyn Maughan
Jacob Zuma may think Karyn Maughan is an easy target. The most recognisable face of SA’s fourth estate, she is being blamed for the former president’s travails and forced to appear in a frivolous court action where Zuma is portrayed as the “prosecuter” (sic) by his foundation. But Zuma, venal and thuggish to the last, has overreached. Maughan is used to the camera, even those of Zuma’s private paparazzi in court this week, and not unnerved at being the face of press freedom. It’s not just Maughan that Zuma is taking on, formidable as she is, but an institution that has survived worse in SA.
A bad week for Portia Derby
When Portia Derby became CEO of Transnet in 2020, she was greeted with much goodwill, including from the FM. At the time, the state-owned enterprise was in dire straits, having been looted during the Zuma years, and Derby’s reputation as a capable manager inspired hope that she could engineer a recovery. Sadly, she hasn’t. At the beginning she said the right things about attracting private investment, yet last week she revealed a tin ear to the concerns of the mining industry, one of her biggest customers, and this week mining shares tanked as 21,000 Transnet employees went on strike.
A good week for Reuel Khoza
A bad week for Thabo Mbeki
A good week for auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Transnet talks deadlock despite minister’s intervention over strike
We’ll paralyse Transnet, warns union
TOM EATON: So that’s old Karyn and Billy ... heh heh heh
Zuma’s private prosecution of Maughan and Downer postponed to December
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s bid to send journalist to gulag is a fool’s errand and ...
Zuma asks court to dismiss journalist Karyn Maughan’s urgent application
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.