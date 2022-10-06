×

A good week for Reuel Khoza

Cyril just doesn’t have the courage to lead, says the straight-talking businessman

06 October 2022 - 05:00
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/JAMES OATWAY

A good week for Reuel Khoza

Reuel Khoza is not someone who shouts his indignation from the bleachers (like many we could think of). There’s no questioning his quiet professionalism, patriotism or probity so when he raises his voice, even a little, it’s worth paying attention. Lately he has been speaking truth to power and, as usual, he makes a lot of sense. He encouraged the new Eskom board of directors that they get on with the job of overseeing the utility rather than indulging an interfering shareholder. And he also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to grow a pair. Eminently sensible, both suggestions.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

A bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane

You have to admire Mosebenzi Zwane’s ability to roll with the punches. Until now he has dodged so many that the former Gupta bagman appeared impervious to any legal blows lashed out against him. But, at the risk of mixing some metaphors, he’s headed for the last round with the entire book being thrown at him: extortion, fraud, corruption, theft and, in one case, even treason. The former cabinet minister, who once tried to shadow-box with some banking bosses, could be walking into a straight right, followed by a left hook from the country’s criminal prosecutors: bagman to punchbag.

A bad week for Thabo Mbeki

In his preaching about load-shedding there’s nothing about his government’s inaction that began the mess
