You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
Please, people, this country is in a complete mess in every way: crime ridden, huge unemployment, failing infrastructure, burgeoning population
If the Trump National Golf Club does become a cemetery, it brings its owner exemptions from all taxes, rates and assessments
Franschhoek is getting ready to welcome local development athletes and international sports stars to its new high-performance training centre – a huge project that is transforming the face of the town
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
A good week for Reuel Khoza
Reuel Khoza is not someone who shouts his indignation from the bleachers (like many we could think of). There’s no questioning his quiet professionalism, patriotism or probity so when he raises his voice, even a little, it’s worth paying attention. Lately he has been speaking truth to power and, as usual, he makes a lot of sense. He encouraged the new Eskom board of directors that they get on with the job of overseeing the utility rather than indulging an interfering shareholder. And he also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to grow a pair. Eminently sensible, both suggestions.
A bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane
You have to admire Mosebenzi Zwane’s ability to roll with the punches. Until now he has dodged so many that the former Gupta bagman appeared impervious to any legal blows lashed out against him. But, at the risk of mixing some metaphors, he’s headed for the last round with the entire book being thrown at him: extortion, fraud, corruption, theft and, in one case, even treason. The former cabinet minister, who once tried to shadow-box with some banking bosses, could be walking into a straight right, followed by a left hook from the country’s criminal prosecutors: bagman to punchbag.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A good week for Reuel Khoza
Cyril just doesn’t have the courage to lead, says the straight-talking businessman
A good week for Reuel Khoza
Reuel Khoza is not someone who shouts his indignation from the bleachers (like many we could think of). There’s no questioning his quiet professionalism, patriotism or probity so when he raises his voice, even a little, it’s worth paying attention. Lately he has been speaking truth to power and, as usual, he makes a lot of sense. He encouraged the new Eskom board of directors that they get on with the job of overseeing the utility rather than indulging an interfering shareholder. And he also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to grow a pair. Eminently sensible, both suggestions.
A bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane
You have to admire Mosebenzi Zwane’s ability to roll with the punches. Until now he has dodged so many that the former Gupta bagman appeared impervious to any legal blows lashed out against him. But, at the risk of mixing some metaphors, he’s headed for the last round with the entire book being thrown at him: extortion, fraud, corruption, theft and, in one case, even treason. The former cabinet minister, who once tried to shadow-box with some banking bosses, could be walking into a straight right, followed by a left hook from the country’s criminal prosecutors: bagman to punchbag.
A bad week for Thabo Mbeki
A good week for auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke
A bad week for Prince Andrew
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.