ANC delegation leaves Zimbabwe empty-handed Ramaphosa's envoys hold marathon talks with Zanu-PF officials but fail to meet opposition political parties and civic organisations as instructed

Harare — The ANC delegation that visited Zimbabwe on a fact-finding mission is again returning to SA without meeting opposition political parties and civic organisations — as they had been instructed to do by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Leader of the delegation ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who had promised to meet all players in the Zimbabwean crisis, also promised his team would be back in the country to meet those they had not been able to meet.