Ramaphosa wants Mapisa-Nqakula to explain Zimbabwe trip on state plane
Mapisa-Nqakula’s department defended its decision to fly party officials to Zimbabwe, saying it coincided with an official meeting
11 September 2020 - 19:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to explain why ANC officials flying to Zimbabwe for a fact-finding mission used an army aircraft.
Ramaphosa has given Mapisa-Nqakula 48 hours to explain the circumstances around the flight to Harare.
