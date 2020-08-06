A bad week for Brian Molefe

A bad week

Cue the waterworks. Brian "Blubberbuss" Molefe might, understandably, be sobbing into his pillow at the news that Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit want to try to claw back R3.8bn stolen from the utility under his reign as CEO. They’re going after him, along with former CFO Anoj Singh and the most active engineer on Twitter, Matshela Koko, to name but three. We can’t say we’re anything but dry-eyed. This is a long-overdue step in addressing the havoc caused by Molefe and his band at the stricken company.