News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Brian Molefe

Molefe might, understandably, be sobbing into his pillow at the news that Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit want to try to claw back R3.8bn stolen from the utility under his reign as CEO

06 August 2020 - 05:00

A good week

Good company news stories amid the Covid gloom are as elusive as a fair PPE tender, but Shoprite has just defied the worst trading conditions in living memory to produce a 6.4% rise in full-year sales to R156.9bn. That’s no mean feat for CEO Pieter Engelbrecht and his team — though cynics could argue that there’s no money left but for the food shop at your local Checkers. Still, Shoprite is slashing debt and is also set to withdraw from Nigeria — a tough call but probably the best for its shareholders.

A bad week

Cue the waterworks. Brian "Blubberbuss" Molefe might, understandably, be sobbing into his pillow at the news that Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit want to try to claw back R3.8bn stolen from the utility under his reign as CEO. They’re going after him, along with former CFO Anoj Singh and the most active engineer on Twitter, Matshela Koko, to name but three. We can’t say we’re anything but dry-eyed. This is a long-overdue step in addressing the havoc caused by Molefe and his band at the stricken company.

Eskom to sue Molefe, Koko, Ngubane and others

As a result of their action in the acquisition of Optimum Coal, Eskom suffered at least R3.8bn in losses
National
2 days ago

Shoprite abandons former CEO Whitey Basson’s Africa strategy and pulls out of Nigeria

It marks a walking away from the country by yet another SA company, as Shoprite follows Tiger Brands, Woolworths and Mr Price
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Real harm, imaginary compensation for Zim’s white ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Lockdown day 131: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Huawei’s all-flash arrays are the answer ...
News & Fox / Digital
5.
Logic gets bowled out for a duck
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and iShares MSCI Global Silver

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Auto Trader

Markets

Pick n Pay bosses grilled over salaries

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Christo Wiese: how do you recover from losing R125bn?

Features / Cover Story

Pick n Pay: Stuck in corona with you

Money & Investing

CAROL PATON: Cyril may get cross, but his state and party will stay corrupt to ...

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: When SA is on her knees in 2025, remember what promises were made ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

PETER BRUCE: No place to hide

Opinion / Bruce's List

NPA to defend the freezing of Regiments assets

National

Molefe and Singh may have sleepless nights as NPA moves to freeze Regiments’ ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.