National NPA to defend the freezing of Regiments assets

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set for its first major battle in its fight to prosecute those responsible for state capture corruption — and claw back the billions stolen from public coffers — when it defends the freezing of more than R1bn linked to the looting of Transnet.

But, as papers filed at the high court in Johannesburg show, it is clear that the state is confident it has done enough to show that there is a reasonable possibility that the directors of Regiments Capital will be convicted for their alleged part in that looting, and therefore a basis to freeze their assets as the potential proceeds of crime.