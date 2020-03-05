A good week for Eskom’s André de Ruyter
A good week
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter braved the storm and faced the EFF last week. It was an astute move, prompting Julius Malema to extend an olive branch to De Ruyter during the EFF’s march to Eskom’s headquarters.
Malema told De Ruyter that while the EFF opposed his appointment initially, because he is white, that’s now "water under the bridge". He thanked De Ruyter for respecting the EFF and advised him to "abandon" the "looting agenda" of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pot, kettle anyone?
A bad week
It’s hard enough broking house sales when it seems the entire country is looking to flog their homes and emigrate. So, the last thing Pam Golding CEO Andrew Golding needs now is a probe into whether the estate agency failed to perform proper money-laundering checks when it sold two houses to the children of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza for R50m. At least Pam Golding can take solace from the fact that, apparently, the notoriously toothless Estate Agency Affairs Board is leading the probe.