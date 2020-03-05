A good week for Eskom’s André de Ruyter

A good week

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter braved the storm and faced the EFF last week. It was an astute move, prompting Julius Malema to extend an olive branch to De Ruyter during the EFF’s march to Eskom’s headquarters.

Malema told De Ruyter that while the EFF opposed his appointment initially, because he is white, that’s now "water under the bridge". He thanked De Ruyter for respecting the EFF and advised him to "abandon" the "looting agenda" of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pot, kettle anyone?