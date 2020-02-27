Special Reports budget 2020 ENERGY: Missing details on Eskom Treasury detailed good ideas on tackling SA’s No 1 crisis, but critical questions on Eskom remain unanswered BL PREMIUM

Fixing SA’s electricity supply is the "No 1 task" for government, finance minister Tito Mboweni pledged in his budget.

And so it should be. There’s simply no denying that unreliable power supply has wreaked havoc on the fragile SA economy.