Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Expect more load-shedding, warns André de Ruyter

The Eskom CEO says the utility will no longer defer required maintenance checks and will carry out the recommended plant refurbishments

31 January 2020 - 13:48
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has warned of increased load-shedding over the medium term as the company embarks on aggressive maintenance to arrest the deterioration of its plant.

Briefing journalists on the state of the system on Friday, De Ruyter said that Eskom would implement plans to revert to maintenance as per the guidelines of the original equipment manufacturers, which would mean it would no longer defer required maintenance checks and would carry out the recommended plant refurbishments.

This — which he called “philosophy maintenance” — would require longer outages and less available capacity to generate electricity for a period.

A detailed and careful maintenance plan was being drawn up, after which he would be able to inform customers of how much capacity will be available and how much load-shedding will be necessary.

“Load-shedding is not a decision we take lightly. I’m personally involved in every decision to load-shed. But we cannot avoid it given the state of the system. The board has approved a plan which will enable us to do rigorous maintenance. As part of that plan will also buy in electricity from entities that have excess electricity and increase demand-side management,” he said.

Demand-side management means taking steps to encourage customers to use electricity more efficiently. For example, the display of traffic lights during television broadcasts to warn of vulnerability in the system would be restored.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Load shedding until Monday morning, says Eskom

Maintenance on units, shortage of generation and depleted emergency means load shedding from 9am on Friday to 6am on Monday
Economy
5 hours ago

Brian Molefe could pay back reduced figure to Eskom pension fund

The fund has applied to the high court for an order that would enforce the previous judgment, but with set-offs
National
1 day ago

Two coal producers look to help the state with Eskom

Suppliers say it is their national duty to help the ailing utility to which they are inextricably tied
National
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
Expect more load-shedding, warns André de Ruyter
National
2.
Ramaphosa appoints deputy public protector
National
3.
SA to step up surveillance for novel coronavirus
National / Health
4.
Load shedding until Monday morning, says Eskom
Economy

Related Articles

Cosatu proposes wider economic reforms on top of its Eskom rescue package

Economy

Norilsk to ease palladium supply squeeze after Eskom power cuts SA output

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.