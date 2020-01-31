Expect more load-shedding, warns André de Ruyter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has warned of increased load-shedding over the medium term as the company embarks on aggressive maintenance to arrest the deterioration of its plant.

Briefing journalists on the state of the system on Friday, De Ruyter said that Eskom would implement plans to revert to maintenance as per the guidelines of the original equipment manufacturers, which would mean it would no longer defer required maintenance checks and would carry out the recommended plant refurbishments.

This — which he called “philosophy maintenance” — would require longer outages and less available capacity to generate electricity for a period.

A detailed and careful maintenance plan was being drawn up, after which he would be able to inform customers of how much capacity will be available and how much load-shedding will be necessary.

“Load-shedding is not a decision we take lightly. I’m personally involved in every decision to load-shed. But we cannot avoid it given the state of the system. The board has approved a plan which will enable us to do rigorous maintenance. As part of that plan will also buy in electricity from entities that have excess electricity and increase demand-side management,” he said.

Demand-side management means taking steps to encourage customers to use electricity more efficiently. For example, the display of traffic lights during television broadcasts to warn of vulnerability in the system would be restored.

patonc@businesslive.co.za