André de Ruyter will have to play it smart with labour Labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane says André de Ruyter is stepping into a minefield

The unions came out fighting when it was announced that André de Ruyter would be the new CEO of Eskom.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) decried De Ruyter as a "fake specialist" appointed for his "cold-blooded business practices which attack labour in particular". At Nampak, Numsa says, De Ruyter destroyed shareholder value and cut the workforce by 60%. According to general secretary Irvin Jim, the union regards De Ruyter as a specialist in auctioning and selling businesses, like those within Nampak, because he was unable to develop a turnaround strategy for them. "His only strategy was to sell and to close those divisions."