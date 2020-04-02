TECH REVIEW: Fitness apps to keep you moving

Gyms are closed and the streets are out of bounds, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit on a couch and grow your midsection. Now more than ever, it’s so easy to train at home that you don’t even need home gym equipment.

With the sudden surge in forced self-isolation, a few training apps have made their premium tier free for a limited time.

Nike Training Club

Nike has made all its Nike Training Club Premium workouts free for a limited time. The app (Android/ iOS) includes a library of more than 185 studio-style streaming workouts, progressive training programmes (including bodyweight-focused training) and tips from the professional Nike Master Trainers.

Workout sessions vary from 15 to 60 minutes. There are also tips on improving your mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery and sleep.

Down Dog

Known for its yoga tutorials, Down Dog (Android/iOS) isn’t just one fitness app but a group of apps that focus on a variety of workouts. Its app selection includes yoga, yoga for beginners, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), barre (which incorporates movements derived from ballet), and seven-minute workouts.

Most workouts can be done without equipment. Down Dog’s premium options are free to use for only a very limited time, but the free tier offers users introductory workout videos.

Peloton (iOS/Android)

Probably one of the most comprehensive fitness apps around, Peloton is offering a free 90-day trial that allows users access to its entire library of at-home workouts. To do the in-app workouts, users don’t require their own Peloton equipment, which is ideal for people who are starting out.

It offers a variety of training programmes, including running, cycling, yoga, HIIT, stretching, boot camp and cardio. Sessions are video-and audio-led to keep users engaged throughout.

YouTube and social channels

Some of the people who will suffer most from self-isolation are professional athletes and personal trainers. People who are used to moving on a daily basis are taking to their social media channels and YouTube to document their at-home training. Lions rugby players Elton Jantjies and Courtnall Skosan, for example, are using social media to promote physical health and share their fitness tips. The Instagram Stories format gives pro players a platform to publish quick snippets of motivational content and training tips.