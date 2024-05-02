DINNER PARTY INTEL: No more ice cream for you

Gukesh Dommaraju, 17, of India could become the youngest world chess champion. Last week he won the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Canada, earning him the right to take on the world champion, Ding Liren of China, and the opportunity to become the youngest holder of that title since Garry Kasparov, who first won it when he was 20.
2. What a catch
Christopher de Wit won R100,000 in cash at a cricket match in the Wanderers bullring last week. He took a one-handed catch off a six into the stands while watching the Lions play the Titans in a T20 semifinal. He also won a year’s supply of beer that he plans to give away; he’s a teetotaller. As for the catch, he says modestly: “I was at the right place at the right time.”
3. Milan cool on ice cream
Milan is set to ban the sale of ice cream after midnight in the hope of clamping down on night-time revellers. The new rules devised by the city council will ban the sale of takeaway drinks and food, including pizza and ice cream, in 12 of Milan’s liveliest districts. According to a 2023 study by the market research company NIQ, the city is home to nearly 12,500 bars and restaurants.
