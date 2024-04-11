Visiting cruise liner Ambience collided with a cargo carrier at Cape Town harbour. Picture: SUPPLIED
1. Superior air
Nieuwoudtville, famous for its spring flowers, is now also famous for its air. The Namaqualand town on the Bokkeveld escarpment, a short drive east from its turn-off on the N7, has the cleanest air in South Africa, according to the latest World Air Quality Report. In its tests for fine particulate matter, the report found Benoni to be the most polluted place in the country.
2. Fun with potholes
An English town is using humour to protest against its potholed roads. Daventry in Northamptonshire has been plastered with posters proclaiming it “Pothole city: twinned with Grand Canyon” and “Fill my holes. Love the road”. A British law makes it illegal to put up a sign without permission, but the placards remain in place.
3. Bump in the bay
It might not have been a bridge in Baltimore, but a collision in Cape Town harbour still gave passengers a fright when their cruise ship Ambience bumped into a cargo vessel while attempting to dock in a raging southeaster last Friday. In spite of being helped by two tugs and a pilot ship, Ambience crashed into the cargo carrier Grey Fox. No-one was hurt in the incident.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cruising for a bruising
