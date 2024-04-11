News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cruising for a bruising

A collision in Cape Town harbour gave passengers a fright when their cruise ship bumped into a cargo vessel

11 April 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Visiting cruise liner Ambience collided with a cargo carrier at Cape Town harbour. Picture: SUPPLIED
Visiting cruise liner Ambience collided with a cargo carrier at Cape Town harbour. Picture: SUPPLIED

1. Superior air

Nieuwoudtville, famous for its spring flowers, is now also famous for its air. The Namaqualand town on the Bokkeveld escarpment, a short drive east from its turn-off on the N7, has the cleanest air in South Africa, according to the latest World Air Quality Report. In its tests for fine particulate matter, the report found Benoni to be the most polluted place in the country.

2. Fun with potholes

An English town is using humour to protest against its potholed roads. Daventry in Northamptonshire has been plastered with posters proclaiming it “Pothole city: twinned with Grand Canyon” and “Fill my holes. Love the road”. A British law makes it illegal to put up a sign without permission, but the placards remain in place.

3. Bump in the bay

It might not have been a bridge in Baltimore, but a collision in Cape Town harbour still gave passengers a fright when their cruise ship Ambience bumped into a cargo vessel while attempting to dock in a raging southeaster last Friday. In spite of being helped by two tugs and a pilot ship, Ambience crashed into the cargo carrier Grey Fox. No-one was hurt in the incident.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Raking it in at the IPL

South African cricketers bring home more than other foreign players
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Slow justice, no justice

After 13 years the wheels of Western Cape justice have yet to turn
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Former veeps thump Trump

There has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
How Taahir Osman keeps Table Mountain safe
News & Fox
2.
Editor ousted: Gaza conflict costs journalist her ...
News & Fox
3.
Oil is waiting on our doorstep
News & Fox
4.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cruising for a bruising
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
5.
Local arms industry not quite firing
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.