News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Spilling the tea

How do you spy on the British? Put an eavesdropping device in a teapot, of course

28 September 2023 - 04:00
Picture: Unsplash/David Brooke Martin
Picture: Unsplash/David Brooke Martin

1. Dying devotion

Death need no longer mean the end of a Springbok rugby fan’s devotion to the team. A funeral parlour in Paarl is offering a coffin with the team’s branding and colours. Willy’s & Gallico also sells Spider-Man and Barbie caskets, which were used recently in the burials of two children.

2. Big Easy’s lady lock

Golf is not the only sport at which Ernie Els excelled. He was once an outstanding tennis, cricket and rugby player. His daughter Samantha, 24, inherited his talent and was part of the Springbok women’s rugby squad in two matches last week. Samantha is a lock forward who learnt to play the game at Stanford University in the US.

3. Spy in the china

China’s spy agency, like many secret services across the world, knows that tea parties can been a good source of intelligence. The Sun reported last week that an eavesdropping device was found in the pot of a tea set presented by China to the British embassy. It was found when the pot was dropped and broke.

