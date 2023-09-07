Ukraine defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has been sacked, but the country’s counteroffensive against Russian invaders continues. The push has focused on the tiny village of Robotyne, 56km southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia, where Ukraine forces are trying to widen the gap so larger units can pass through without coming under fire.
2. Tunnel vision in the Alps
The extended closure of the 11km Mont Blanc tunnel between Italy and France for repairs has been postponed due to severe congestion at other Italian cross-border routes. More than 1.7-million vehicles used the tunnel last year. Heavy rain, landslides and a derailment have in recent weeks disrupted operations at the Fréjus, Gotthard and Brenner Pass rail tunnels linking Italy with France, Switzerland and Austria respectively.
3. Bok widow tackles Pick n Pay
Maria Williams, widow of Springbok wing Chester Williams, has successfully sued Pick n Pay for injuries she suffered in a fall in the retailer’s N1 City shop in Goodwood in 2017. Judge Patrick Gamble of the Western Cape High Court found that “an oily substance” spilt on the floor near a pasta sauce and mayonnaise display had caused her to slip. Chester Williams, who was in the squad that won the 1995 World Cup, died in 2019.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Pick n Pay can't sidestep Bok widow
Maria Williams wins damages action six years after slipping in the mayonnaise aisle
