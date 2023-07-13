DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cricket set to spin its web in the US
Meanwhile Brad & Lewis team up at Silverstone to profitably soak up British GP atmosphere
13 July 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
1. T20 steps up to US crease
Cricket, a sport once more popular than baseball in the US, is attempting a revival there with Major League Cricket, which begins this week. It might have grassroots support with extensive amateur leagues in that country. The premier league in Chicago, for example, has about 2,000 players on the books, of whom almost 300 have the surname “Patel”.
2. Our computers flop in Berlin
On a recent visit to Berlin, parliament’s portfolio committee of international relations discovered that consular officials at the South African embassy were issuing visas by hand because its computers don’t work. Members had been told by the department that everything was running smoothly, only to find it was not. They now fear that it opens the system to fraud.
3. Pitt stop in F1
The British Grand Prix on Sunday at Silverstone was also the location for a full-scale film production. Scenes for a fictional film about Formula One motor racing, produced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and starring Brad Pitt, were shot with the actual race and fans as the set and backdrop. The actors drove F2 cars, made to look like F1 models, between the usual sessions and races.
