DINNER PARTY INTEL: Why Wimbledon changed its all-white rule

Dress rules have been relaxed to allow women players’ underwear to be a colour other than white

06 July 2023 - 04:00
Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka in action at Wimbledon, July 4 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka in action at Wimbledon, July 4 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

1. Don’t mention Smuts

Smuts Hall, the men’s residence on the University of Cape Town’s upper campus, is to get a name change. Meanwhile some at the university can’t bring themselves to even mention the name of the old field marshal and one-time prime minister. The students’ representative council calls it “Sm*ts Hall” and a university spokesperson refers to it as “a hostel at the institution”.

2. Cleaning up after the South African War

One reason for the political violence and high murder rate in KwaZulu-Natal, says provincial ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo, is “evil spirits”. He said a cleansing ceremony is necessary to clear this “negative energy” that goes back to the time of the South African War, in which many died at the turn of the 19th century.

3. Colour comes to Wimbledon

Dress rules at Wimbledon have been relaxed to allow women players’ underwear to be a colour other than white. The change from the club’s all-white rule was voted in to help ease period anxiety. The rules are still clear — “solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts, provided they are not longer than their shorts or skirt”.

