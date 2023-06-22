The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
1. Wildlife in Joburg
A black-backed jackal was spotted in Joburg’s northern suburbs at the weekend. There were sightings in Craighall and in the open spaces of Delta Park. An alert went out on various neighbourhood WhatsApp groups, with especially pet owners warned to keep their dogs on leashes in case the city’s tame animals came into contact with the untamed ones.
2. Uganda army asleep
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his army general son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who see themselves as great militarists, were caught unprepared last Friday when a gang of killers, known as the Allied Democratic Forces, sneaked across the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo and murdered 37 pupils at a school. The children were asleep, just like the Ugandan security forces.
3. Good time for a drink
Unwinding with a glass of wine after a tough day may do more than simply take the edge off, with low levels of drinking linked to a reduced risk of heart attack or stroke. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in the US have found that the part of the brain which responds to threats, the amygdala, displayed fewer stress signals in moderate drinkers than in teetotallers.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Day of the jackal in Joburg
A black-backed jackal has been spotted in Joburg’s northern suburbs, with sightings in Craighall and Delta Park
