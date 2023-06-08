The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
1. Lessons on the rich
Scriptwriters for the TV series Succession, which ended last week, were given a briefing at the start of their assignments on what it’s like to be a billionaire. A consultant hired by the HBO network advised them, caustically, that rich people don’t wear coats, duck when leaving a helicopter or know where the kitchen is.
2. Spellbinding
Dev Shah, 14, had the final word in last week’s US National Spelling Bee. He correctly spelt “psammophile” (a plant or animal that thrives in sandy areas) to win the $50,000 first prize. Previously he spelt “probouleutic”, “zwitterion” and “schistorrhachis” and outlasted 228 other competitors.
3. Bulls play long game
A Currie Cup rugby match last Friday at Loftus Versfeld lasted almost five hours. The Bulls beat the Griffons 64-33, but it took from 5pm to 9.40pm because of power cuts. Loftus, near the Union Buildings, is exempt from cuts, but a cable fault brought darkness. A generator failed and the game resumed at 8.45pm when power was restored.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: How to be a billionaire
Scriptwriters for the TV series ‘Succession’ were given lessons on what the extremely wealthy don’t do or know
