News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Little Karoo is wild at heart

Camera traps record 87,000 encounters with animals, including 37 leopards

13 April 2023 - 05:00
Picture: GERALD CUBITT
Picture: GERALD CUBITT

1. Spotting leopards

Researchers at the Cape Leopard Trust have accumulated about 87,000 camera-trap photographs of wild animals in a 2,000km² survey of the Little Karoo around Ladismith, Calitzdorp and The Hell. The pictures, taken in 2022 at 64 locations, recorded 37 individual leopards.

 2. Benin-German link

The Benin Bronzes, artworks created by West African sculptors between the 16th and 19th centuries, were made in large part from metal mined in Germany, scientists have found.

Portuguese merchants in the early Atlantic trade brought small brass rings to West Africa as currency. Historians have long suspected that smiths from the Edo people used these rings to create the sculptures.

3. Spat over Playboy

France’s social economy minister, Marlène Schiappa, has told Playboy magazine that women have a right to determine their sexual desires and preferences, including threesomes if they want. But her cabinet colleague Isabelle Rome, the gender equality minister, criticised the interview with a magazine she called “a condensed version of sexist stereotypes”.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Playing fast and loose

Ulysses Grant was the first US president to be arrested — because his horses went too fast
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Big birds in Big Apple

With climate and wildlife patterns changing, black vultures have been seen soaring above midtown Manhattan
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa’s chopper heroes do it again

An SAAF crew rescued a man in difficult and dangerous conditions after tropical cyclone Freddy
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Acsa’s white elephant at OR Tambo
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: When you see a fork in the road, take it
News & Fox
3.
Spar wars: Family strike back
News & Fox
4.
Making sense of the ‘gold mafia’ documentary
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Is a bigger cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.