1. Spotting leopards
Researchers at the Cape Leopard Trust have accumulated about 87,000 camera-trap photographs of wild animals in a 2,000km² survey of the Little Karoo around Ladismith, Calitzdorp and The Hell. The pictures, taken in 2022 at 64 locations, recorded 37 individual leopards.
2. Benin-German link
The Benin Bronzes, artworks created by West African sculptors between the 16th and 19th centuries, were made in large part from metal mined in Germany, scientists have found.
Portuguese merchants in the early Atlantic trade brought small brass rings to West Africa as currency. Historians have long suspected that smiths from the Edo people used these rings to create the sculptures.
3. Spat over Playboy
France’s social economy minister, Marlène Schiappa, has told Playboy magazine that women have a right to determine their sexual desires and preferences, including threesomes if they want. But her cabinet colleague Isabelle Rome, the gender equality minister, criticised the interview with a magazine she called “a condensed version of sexist stereotypes”.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Little Karoo is wild at heart
Camera traps record 87,000 encounters with animals, including 37 leopards
