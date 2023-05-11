DINNER PARTY INTEL: Liz Truss and the missing slippers

Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Around the time Phumeza Tisile was receiving treatment for XDR-TB, the cure rate for patients with that form of the disease was 15%
In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In leveraging their outsize influence the small guys ...
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
1. Bots leaves SA down in the dumps
Botswana is the only African country in the 10 jurisdictions most attractive to mining investment as ranked by the Fraser Institute. A survey by the Canadian think tank lists it 10th — somewhat better than South Africa’s bottom-10 finish. The state of Nevada tops the list of 62, which reflects factors such as onerous regulation, taxation levels and infrastructure. Other African countries in the bottom 10 include Zambia, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Angola and Zimbabwe.
2. Future is pear-shaped
South Africa’s avocado exports of about 80,000t a year will run into tough competition this month when the Peru crop begins to arrive in Europe. South Africa produces about 140,000t a year with summer prices fluctuating wildly between R6 an avo and almost R16. Next month the fruit is also expected to be a bit more expensive.
3. If the slipper fits …
Liz Truss, Britain’s 49-day prime minister, has been handed a bill for £12,000 for her use of Chevening House, a “grace-and-favour” country estate, while she was serving as foreign secretary in August 2022. Truss, now an ordinary MP, is contesting the bill, which includes the cost of wining and dining and bathrobes and slippers that went missing.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Liz Truss and the missing slippers
Items that went awol from state accommodation are on a bill sent to the former prime minister
SA bottom of the class for mining investment
