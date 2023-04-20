DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rugby seeks riches

The financial services company is hoovering up business from rivals — but its share price is far from cheap
1. Grave crisis
Grave robbers have forced Joburg City Parks to deploy more security guards to the Braamfontein cemetery after an “unprecedented” level of theft and vandalism. Reggie Moloi, manager of cemeteries and crematoriums, also says recent rains cannot be blamed for a level of destruction not seen in 50 years.
2. Rugby seeks riches
There appears to be some light in the rugby tunnel. Despite defeats of South African teams in the rich European Champions Cup, SA Rugby revealed that its projected deficit of R258m might now be only R109m. This will put pressure on the Springboks to retain the World Cup later this year, a feat that would bring in at least R80m.
3. King gone in Oz
Australia’s long divorce from Britain’s royal family has reached a point where money talks. King Charles III will no longer feature on its banknotes and will be replaced by Galarrwuy Yunupingu, an Australian Aboriginal leader who died earlier this month.
