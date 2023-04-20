News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rugby seeks riches

Pressure’s on for the Springboks to bring the World Cup home again

20 April 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART

1. Grave crisis

Grave robbers have forced Joburg City Parks to deploy more security guards to the Braamfontein cemetery after an “unprecedented” level of theft and vandalism. Reggie Moloi, manager of cemeteries and crematoriums, also says recent rains cannot be blamed for a level of destruction not seen in 50 years.

2. Rugby seeks riches

There appears to be some light in the rugby tunnel. Despite defeats of South African teams in the rich European Champions Cup, SA Rugby revealed that its projected deficit of R258m might now be only R109m. This will put pressure on the Springboks to retain the World Cup later this year, a feat that would bring in at least R80m.

3. King gone in Oz

Australia’s long divorce from Britain’s royal family has reached a point where money talks. King Charles III will no longer feature on its banknotes and will be replaced by Galarrwuy Yunupingu, an Australian Aboriginal leader who died earlier this month.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Little Karoo is wild at heart

Camera traps record 87,000 encounters with animals, including 37 leopards
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Playing fast and loose

Ulysses Grant was the first US president to be arrested — because his horses went too fast
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Big birds in Big Apple

With climate and wildlife patterns changing, black vultures have been seen soaring above midtown Manhattan
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox
2.
Parents, here are 8 measles outbreak questions — ...
News & Fox
3.
Spar wars: Family strike back
News & Fox
4.
Acsa’s white elephant at OR Tambo
News & Fox
5.
WATCH: How the anti-HIV injection empowers young ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.