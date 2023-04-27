News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: King Charles chooses quiche to mark his coronation

The new monarch has selected a vegetarian savoury tart as his signature dish

27 April 2023 - 05:00
Prince Charles: Picture: GETTY IMAGES
1. Crowning quiche

Seventy years after coronation chicken was created to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s ascension, an oven-baked savoury tart will honour her heir.

The dish, made with a mixture of spinach, broad beans and tarragon, has been described as “delicious” by a royal source and was chosen jointly by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in discussion with royal chef Mark Flanagan.

2. Great hole of London gone

South African drivers (aside from those in Cape Town) deal with potholes every day, but none is on the scale of one in London. Residents in the city’s Canning Town area complained for two years about a 1.5m deep pothole. Last week the council finally filled it.

3. China loses world record

China is on the cusp of losing a record it has held since the 18th century: that of being the world’s most populous nation. Most recent UN figures say India will overtake China later this year. India has 1.4286-billion people and mainland China 1.4257. Even when Hong Kong is included later this year, India is still expected to be the largest.

