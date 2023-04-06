News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Playing fast and loose

Ulysses Grant was the first US president to be arrested — because his horses went too fast

06 April 2023 - 05:00
Former US president Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

1. Playing fast and loose

Donald Trump is not the first US president (sitting or former) to be arrested. In 1872, the incumbent Ulysses S Grant was arrested in Washington for speeding in his horse and buggy. A serial offender by all accounts, he paid bail of $20, which he forfeited when he failed to show up in court. Trump will be forfeiting a great deal more, should his indictment lead to a conviction.

2. Jumbo headwinds

A wind farm planned for the Eastern Cape, on the border of the Addo Elephant National Park, has come under fire from critics who say the noise of the turbines will upset the elephants. About 200 turbines are set to be built after getting the go-ahead from the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment. Tour operators and environmental campaigners say the towers will also spoil the safari atmosphere.

3. No yobs please, we’re Dutch

Amsterdam has told rowdy British sex, drug and booze tourists to stay away. A digital discouragement campaign targeting men aged 18 to 35 in the UK who want to “go wild” is being pushed out by the Dutch city’s council. The initiative forms part of efforts to clean up Amsterdam’s raunchy reputation as Europe’s most liberal party capital.

