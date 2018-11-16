DINNER PARTY INTEL: Plastic path to fitness

1. Plastic path to fitness

Collins has chosen "single-use" as its word of the year. The dictionary says the term, now used four times more than in 2013, reflects growing awareness of the damage caused by plastic waste. Single-use (made to be used once only) once represented carefree modernity but has come to symbolise polluted oceans. Also on the list are plogging, a Scandinavian fitness fad that combines jogging with picking up litter; to gaslight, or manipulate others by making them question their sanity; and floss, a victory dance by a winning gamer’s avatar. Previous words of the year are fake news (2017), Brexit (2016), binge-watch (2015), photobomb (2014) and geek (2013).

2. Ad ban boosts publicity

A Christmas TV advert by UK grocer Iceland has gone viral after it was banned by the British advertising watchdog for being "too political". The animated ad, produced by Greenpeace and voiced by British actress Emma Thompson, tells the story of how orangutans are losing their habitat due to deforestation by palm oil producers. The ad is linked to Iceland’s announcement that it will remove palm oil from its own-label food. The advert racked up more than 3.8-million views within days of being released on YouTube, according to the video-sharing site.