World / Europe

Fish and chips faces a battering because of plastic waste polluting the sea

14 November 2018 - 19:18 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

 Fish and chips, one of Britain’s favourite staples, was under threat because of the deluge of plastic waste endangering marine life, a leading environmental charity warned on Wednesday.

To highlight the risk, Plastic Oceans UK teamed up with a “chippie” in the northern city of Blackburn to serve hungry customers battered deep-fried fish-shaped plastic instead of the usual cod with their chips.

“The amount of plastic reaching the ocean threatens not only the future of fish, but our future, too. If we continue at this rate, not only will our beloved national dish be a thing of the past, but we’ll be facing other catastrophic problems for our planet,” said Geoff Brighty, technical director of Plastic Oceans UK.

Plastic Oceans’ FutureFishandChips campaign is the latest in a string of global efforts by environmental groups and the UN to pare back single-plastic use that is also clogging landfills. Big brands from Coke to Kellogs have also promised to cut plastic waste from their operations as public pressure mounts for manufacturers and retailers.

“When you look at how much plastic is now believed to be entering into the environment — it’s somewhere between 4-million  and 12-million tons every year and it’s projected to grow to over 20-million tons by 2030 which is a considerable amount of material to go into the oceans and we can already see it’s causing impacts on beaches and in fisheries,” Brighty said.

“So it's not too much of a stretch of imagination to think that if we don't stop this it will start to impact on fish populations and fish stocks.”

The hungry customers served up battered plastic were initially irate but appreciated the stunt when it was explained to them.

“You watch television and you see the oceans and go on social media and see all these bottles all over the place but then until it's actually served on a plate to you it's just kind of... it's a bit of an eye opener when you find out what it's really about,” said one customer.

Reuters

FT COMMENT: Tide is turning on convenient plastic

The scale of the environmental problem caused by plastic is staggering and governments and companies are being forced to do things differently
Opinion
7 days ago

EU parliament approves broad ban on single-use plastics

The ban targets single-use plastics such as straws, cutlery, cotton buds and balloon sticks
World
21 days ago

How the disaster of plastic pollution is also an opportunity

The rapid rise in single-use plastic consumption has left many countries unable to cope with their solid waste disposal.
Life
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Fish and chips faces a battering because of ...
World / Europe
2.
US consumer prices post largest rise in nine ...
World / Americas
3.
‘In the US, we believe in our democratic ...
World
4.
ECB: no automatic link between bank test results ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

EU parliament approves broad ban on single-use plastics
World / Europe

How the disaster of plastic pollution is also an opportunity
Life

Plastic bits found in human faeces
National / Health

Recycling the recycling industry could lead to major job losses
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.