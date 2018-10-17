Opinion

Recycling the recycling industry could lead to major job losses

SA’s recycling industry is a huge success even by international standards, writes Hugh Tyrrell, so changing it could be disastrous

17 October 2018 - 17:08 Hugh Tyrrell
Two men in Cape Town carry plastic bottles for recycling. PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, used to make water bottles, is the fourth-most produced plastic in the world. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Major change is on the cards for the South African recycling industry. Following the department of environmental affairs call, the paper and packaging industry has submitted five-year plans on how they will take extended producer responsibility (EPR) for the end-use of their products, and how they intend to address transformation of the industry at the same time.

The department, meanwhile, is empowered by the National Environmental Management Waste Act of 2008 to introduce a tax on waste-generators, which it is seriously considering. This tax would profoundly affect the wider recycling industry, and especially the producer responsibility organisations (PROs).

These organisations, such as The Glass Recycling Association, Petco, Polyco, The Paper Recycling Association of SA/Pamsa, Collect-a-Can and others, were established by the raw material producers, reprocessors and brand owners, which pay a regular levy to their PROs to support and promote the recycling of their respective material packaging. These PROs have been the mainstay of the recycling industry in SA for decades, and have made this country’s recycling rates a success story worldwide.

For example, figures for the recycling of plastic PET beverage bottles reached 2.15-billion in 2017, or 5.9-million bottles collected for recycling every day. This is on a par with international standards. Recycling activity, driven mostly by industry, is supporting more than 60,000 jobs.

The vertical integration of the recycling PROs with their industry material producers and reprocessors (such as MPact, Sappi, ArcelorMittal and Consol) has, over the years, helped the recycling industry stabilise into a well-running system generating revenues for all participants, including those at the bottom of the pyramid, such as pickers on the streets and landfills ,as well as emerging entrepreneurs.

However, the government is always on the look-out for sources of revenue to add to the general fiscus, which has social grants and all the rest to pay. Revenue from a proposed waste tax will (according to the Treasury rules) not be able to be ring-fenced for the recycling economy.

This is being seen by industry as unfair. Worse still, if the tax hits the large producer companies and brand owners who fund the PROs, they are likely to resist paying a “double” tax — both the government tax and their own industry levy — to the PROs.

As a tax would be mandatory, the PROs could lose their main source of income and become inoperative. The country’s recycling industry infrastructure, which has taken decades to construct, may start to collapse like the proverbial pack of cards. Income and job losses would be huge, affecting a section of society that needs it most.

There are some sticking points on the department’s side in that, should the tax be introduced, collections from it by the Treasury and diversion back into the department will only start in a year’s time; that is, in the 2019-2020 budget. This may put the implementation of the tax on hold until then.

At present, the department is considering the industry waste management plans submitted on September 5. Their responses will be open for public comment from mid-December to mid-January.

The government’s decisions on whether to introduce a waste tax or continue with the industry’s own levy system, and how much the government and industry can work together for the development of recycling as a sector, are due to be announced on February 28 next year.

• Tyrrell is director of environmental communications and behaviour change consultancy GreenEdge.

Coke, Pepsi and Nestlé produce most of the world’s plastic waste

Coke-branded plastic trash found in 40 of the 42 countries according to a Greenpeace audit
Companies
8 days ago

Tesco steps up recycling effort with return-pay scheme

Britain’s biggest retailer tries paying British customers to return plastic bottles
Companies
19 days ago

Edna Molewa, a committed fighter for a cleaner world

The environmental affairs minister reduced rhino poaching significantly, and oversaw numerous SA sites getting World Heritage status
Opinion
20 days ago

More than just going green, two Dutch cities are aiming for a circular economy

Amsterdam's Zero Waste Lab highlights the scourge of urban waste by turning trash into something useful or artistic
World
25 days ago

Earth Overshoot Day is now — and started in the 1970s

We use 1.7 times more than the Earth’s natural resources can sustain, writes Owen Skae, with ground-zero day for Earth’s sustainability moving to ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Recycling effluent key in bid to avert drought in SA

Collaboration between government and the private sector will be required to tackle the urgent need to find alternative sources of water, write ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Household recycling plan leaves waste pickers fighting for crumbs

Johannesburg project threatens the livelihoods of informal recyclers, write Maanda Makwarela and Kelebogile Khunou
Opinion
3 months ago

Littering in SA is the expression of wider selfish — and costly — culture

Littering is, always, a sign of a deeper problem within society, writes Roger Southall, and it will take political will and public effort to end it
Opinion
5 months ago

