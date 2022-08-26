Accelerate business processes with Adobe and Microsoft’s automation solutions

Johann Rupert’s hackles are up over a push by activist investor Bluebell for a Richemont board shake-up, which he says will usher in arch rival LVMH
Custom solutions that integrate with multiple data sources and operate across multiple devices have traditionally been expensive and time-consuming. And in today’s competitive world, organisations need to move at a fast pace. Adobe and Microsoft have the solution: customisable document workflow processes and intelligent automation.
Through these advances, they continue to give their joint customers the most modern work experience, centred on technology that enhances teamwork, collaboration and efficiency. Their goal is to help you do your best work by bringing all-in-one, digital experiences to wherever you are.
The Microsoft Power Platform produces this frictionless experience by connecting to the cloud services and data sources your company is already using so your professionals can quickly build feature-rich custom applications using intuitive tools, such as Acrobat Sign.
“Adobe Document Cloud provides an integrated set of applications and services that improve end-to-end customer experiences by enabling secure, automated digital document and e-signature workflows. Acrobat Sign has emerged as the global leader in secure digital documents, and they are now enabling organisations to accelerate their digital document processes via Microsoft Power Automate integrations,” says Jeremy Matthews, Dax Data CEO, Adobe’s distributor in Africa.
Building a flexible system of remote-ready tools and processes creates an efficient, productive document workflow for every team in an organisation. Employees in every line of business — including HR, sales, finance, legal and IT — can see their productivity soar when implementing an integrated document management solution.
E-signature solutions such as Acrobat Sign can help employees and business leaders work smarter, faster and more flexibly, wherever and whenever they choose. All these documents can now be signed electronically, while maintaining critical audit and compliance standards. Acrobat Sign comes standard with built-in benefits, including:
Greater speed: With people working remotely, even getting a simple document signed by more than one person could easily take a week or more. With Acrobat Sign, it now takes minutes.
Bulk signing: Organisations can eliminate the stress of chasing down signatures on a form — no matter how many people need to sign it. Quickly get your agreements and forms signed by multiple people by clicking “Send” just once.
Lower costs: Certain documentation can get quite detailed and long. By digitising documents, organisations eliminate print and postage costs, saving money while saving the environment.
Acrobat Sign provides a rich business logic and workflow capabilities to transform your manual business processes to digital, automated processes. Further, applications generated using the Microsoft Power Platform have a responsive design and can run seamlessly in various browsers or on mobile devices. These integrations democratise the custom business application building experience by enabling users to generate feature-rich, custom business applications.
Acrobat Sign is a natural contributor in the Microsoft Power Platform ecosystem because the nature of signature processes usually involves the preparation and review of the agreement before the signature, notification and archival of the document after the agreement is signed. Using the Acrobat Sign, Power Automate, and Adobe PDF Tools reduces IT development and maintenance costs, while allowing you to create custom end-to-end workflows — making it easy to add digital approvals and signatures.
Professionals can get signatures in a new file in Microsoft SharePoint, save a completed agreement to a SharePoint library, or obtain form field data from a completed agreement.
View the use case of the process of contract management with Acrobat Sign, SharePoint and Power Automate below:
One organisation that has seen an improvement in the turnaround time of their document workflows by adopting Acrobat Sign and the Microsoft Power Platform is TSB Bank in the UK. The bank has started streamlining the process of designing, testing, approving and launching new banking forms.
“There are several digital accelerators that helped us build our digital capabilities, and Adobe is one of them,” says Mike Gamble, director of analysis and design at TSB Bank.
Suresh Viswanathan, TSB Bank COO, adds: “Turning paper-based forms digital has been a real game-changer for us. It has demonstrated the benefit of a modern, flexible digital infrastructure and the value of working with strong, capable partners.”
Create more value from your existing investments by generating automated document collaboration, e-signature and approval workflows into your custom business applications. Deliver exceptional digital experiences with Acrobat Sign, Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution, integrated into your favourite Microsoft applications.
Dax Data is running a proof of value programme designed to help you evaluate Adobe Acrobat Sign — email sales@daxdata.co.za or visit the Dax Data website to get the process started.
This article was paid for by Dax Data.
