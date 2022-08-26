The 2022 AdFocus Awards focus on the flexible, the resilient and the unstoppable

The 2022 AdFocus Awards will be celebrating the champions of the bounce-back.

“The past two years put forward a challenge that has shaken every part of business,” says AdFocus Awards jury chair Faheem Chaudhry. “An economy under pressure, infrastructure that’s cracking, budgets under strain and talent under increasing pressure.

“But time and time again, when crisis hits, creativity thrives. This year’s AdFocus Awards will look for the businesses who have holistically shown how they are able to bounce back. They have shown how creativity can be the vaccine for the economy by stimulating demand and guiding businesses back to their true north. We’re looking forward to celebrating and rewarding those agencies who have shown that no matter what challenges come forward, the creative industry always finds a way.”

There have been some changes made to the awards in 2022. The most significant is the addition of the Group Agency of the Year Award category. This category will award the agency group with the best performance over the period under review and will include the total business impact of all the agencies included in the agency group or holding company.